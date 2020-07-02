1311 30TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

video https://youtu.be/78bqGUhI3I0 or go to youtube and search 1311 30th ave N St. Petersburg FL to view video. Cute single family home with lots of updates including kitchen wood flooring paint inside & out bath windows insulation roof large living room open to kitchen. Dish washer micro/convenction new counters and sink. Washer Dryer in home. 3 bedrooms split floor plan. Updated bathroom with storage. Oversized back deck with fenced yard. Off street parking for 2 cars. Close to I275 and downtown St. Pete.

Rent: 1st last and deposit equil to 1 months rent. total move in $4,650.00. Background check for each person on the lease tenant $40.00 per person.