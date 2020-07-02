All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

1311 30TH AVENUE N

1311 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1311 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
video https://youtu.be/78bqGUhI3I0 or go to youtube and search 1311 30th ave N St. Petersburg FL to view video. Cute single family home with lots of updates including kitchen wood flooring paint inside & out bath windows insulation roof large living room open to kitchen. Dish washer micro/convenction new counters and sink. Washer Dryer in home. 3 bedrooms split floor plan. Updated bathroom with storage. Oversized back deck with fenced yard. Off street parking for 2 cars. Close to I275 and downtown St. Pete.
Rent: 1st last and deposit equil to 1 months rent. total move in $4,650.00. Background check for each person on the lease tenant $40.00 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 30TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1311 30TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 30TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1311 30TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 30TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1311 30TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 30TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1311 30TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1311 30TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1311 30TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1311 30TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 30TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 30TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1311 30TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1311 30TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1311 30TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 30TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 30TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

