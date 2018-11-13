All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 17 2019

131 41st Ave N

131 41st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

131 41st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
North East Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0633a2b05a ---- Available mid-September -- tenant occupied 12 month minimum lease Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental Now offering free parking for one car ($25/mo value) free storage ($35/mo value) and a reduced deposit of $700 for applicants with good credit ($900 deposit for those who have pets) 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath on third floor -- there is an elevator $41/mo bulk rate for high speed FIOS internet and WiFi The Pearl on First Apartments is located in highly desirable, safe Northeast St. Petersburg &ndash; 5 minutes from downtown The beautiful Coffee Pot Bayou in the Historic Northeast Park and waterway, just minutes nearby, where manatees winter. One block to the Northeast Park Shopping Center hosting numerous stores including Publix, CVS, Office Depot, restaurants, and more. Elegant Pearl Clubroom Spacious private patio with martini pool On-site fitness room Award-winning landscape architect created stunning flowered landscaped gardens throughout The Pearl on First Apartments offers 32 private, luxury apartments and elegant amenities in a lush style &ndash; sleek Art Deco design with designer details throughout Open kitchen plans, custom 2-toned kitchen cabinets with granite counters Washer/dryer in each unit Centrally located elevator Solid concrete construction for sound control Pet friendly -- $300/$375 pet fee for under/over 50 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only), and $15/mo pet rent $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $150 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

