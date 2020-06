Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly elevator furnished oven

ELEGANT PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE ELEVATOR WITH VIEWS IN ALL DIRECTIONS, this handsomely furnished penthouse offers the utmost in privacy with unobstructed views of Beach Drive and the Vinoy Basin. One block to Beach Drive and easy walk to everything downtown. Perfect home for on-the-go early retiree. Small pets OK. 55+ community. Includes water, sewer, garbage.