1255 10th St N # 1
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

1255 10th St N # 1

1255 10th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1255 10th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
CALL MIKHAYLA MURPHY 727-735-2977 or
EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,595.00 / Deposit: $1,620.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
3 bedroom/2 bath home with indoor laundry and fully fenced shared backyard. This home features hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout and updated bathrooms. The kitchen provides lots of storage and counter space with upgraded cabinets. Rent include water, sewer, trash, and lawn care. Fireplace is non-working. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

