1253 8TH AVENUE S

Amenities
READY FOR MOVE IN NOW! Price reduced! Great opportunity to reside in a newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. All new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge, microwave and oven). New laminate floors, great for your furbabies. New fans . Washer and dryer included. Central heat and air. Fenced in front and back yard. Close to Tropicana Field, hospitals and downtown St Petersburg.
$1050 per month. First and security of $1050 each required for move in. Pets welcome with separate pet application fee of $150. Utilities not included. Lawn is not included.
Renting as is. Background and credit check required - $50 non-refundable application fee for all occupants over the age of 18. Must be 18 or older to apply.
