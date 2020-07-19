All apartments in St. Petersburg
1253 8TH AVENUE S
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

1253 8TH AVENUE S

1253 8th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1253 8th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READY FOR MOVE IN NOW! Price reduced! Great opportunity to reside in a newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. All new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge, microwave and oven). New laminate floors, great for your furbabies. New fans . Washer and dryer included. Central heat and air. Fenced in front and back yard. Close to Tropicana Field, hospitals and downtown St Petersburg.
$1050 per month. First and security of $1050 each required for move in. Pets welcome with separate pet application fee of $150. Utilities not included. Lawn is not included.
Renting as is. Background and credit check required - $50 non-refundable application fee for all occupants over the age of 18. Must be 18 or older to apply.
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 8TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1253 8TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 8TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 1253 8TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 8TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1253 8TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 8TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 8TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 1253 8TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 1253 8TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 1253 8TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 8TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 8TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1253 8TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1253 8TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1253 8TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 8TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 8TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
