1253 8TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

READY FOR MOVE IN NOW! Price reduced! Great opportunity to reside in a newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. All new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge, microwave and oven). New laminate floors, great for your furbabies. New fans . Washer and dryer included. Central heat and air. Fenced in front and back yard. Close to Tropicana Field, hospitals and downtown St Petersburg.

$1050 per month. First and security of $1050 each required for move in. Pets welcome with separate pet application fee of $150. Utilities not included. Lawn is not included.

Renting as is. Background and credit check required - $50 non-refundable application fee for all occupants over the age of 18. Must be 18 or older to apply.

