All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C

121 Sea Horse Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

121 Sea Horse Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
bike storage
tennis court
volleyball court
Lake front condo, balcony with great views of pool, Lake & sunsets. Clean, freshly painted spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath, upstairs unit, upgraded kitchen with granite, custom cabinets, new refrigerator, micro, range, good size bedrooms, walk in closet in master, new wood like flooring, carpet in bedrooms, close to swimming pool and laundry facility, 24 hr staffed gated community, loaded with amenities in Resort like atmosphere. Owner looking for good credit and proof of income, pets on approval. Enjoy your off time at the Yacht Club private bar, 3 clubhouses, 3 heated pools, state of the art fitness center,tennis, basketball, shuffleboard, pickle ball, corn hull, volleyball courts, fishing pier, Miles of seawall to walk, kayak and paddle board storage, bike storage, only 4 miles to downtown St Petersburg, 11 miles to beaches, great bike trails, A Great Place to Live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C have any available units?
121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C have?
Some of 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C offer parking?
No, 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C has a pool.
Does 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C have accessible units?
No, 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus