121 Sea Horse Dr SE Apt C

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool shuffle board bike storage tennis court volleyball court

Lake front condo, balcony with great views of pool, Lake & sunsets. Clean, freshly painted spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath, upstairs unit, upgraded kitchen with granite, custom cabinets, new refrigerator, micro, range, good size bedrooms, walk in closet in master, new wood like flooring, carpet in bedrooms, close to swimming pool and laundry facility, 24 hr staffed gated community, loaded with amenities in Resort like atmosphere. Owner looking for good credit and proof of income, pets on approval. Enjoy your off time at the Yacht Club private bar, 3 clubhouses, 3 heated pools, state of the art fitness center,tennis, basketball, shuffleboard, pickle ball, corn hull, volleyball courts, fishing pier, Miles of seawall to walk, kayak and paddle board storage, bike storage, only 4 miles to downtown St Petersburg, 11 miles to beaches, great bike trails, A Great Place to Live.