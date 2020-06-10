121 3RD AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Fabulous location Downtown St Pete! Walk to the waterfront, near Sundial & beach drive. Nice spacious updated second floor unit. 1BR/1BA in the middle of everything! Central Heat and air, energy efficient windows, laundry room on site, Fabulous location Walk to the waterfront, near Sundial. Ceramic tile with carpet in bedroom, updated kitchen with new granite countertops. Central Heat and air, energy efficient windows, laundry room on site. Updated bathroom, large walkin closet & more. Small pet ok! Includes Water, sewer, garbage and pest control. They rent fast, so please act quickly!