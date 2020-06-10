All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
121 3RD AVENUE N
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:12 PM

121 3RD AVENUE N

121 3rd Avenue North · (727) 579-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Fabulous location Downtown St Pete! Walk to the waterfront, near Sundial & beach drive. Nice spacious updated second floor unit. 1BR/1BA in the middle of everything! Central Heat and air, energy efficient windows, laundry room on site, Fabulous location Walk to the waterfront, near Sundial. Ceramic tile with carpet in bedroom, updated kitchen with new granite countertops. Central Heat and air, energy efficient windows, laundry room on site. Updated bathroom, large walkin closet & more. Small pet ok! Includes Water, sewer, garbage and pest control. They rent fast, so please act quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
121 3RD AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 3RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 121 3RD AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 3RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
121 3RD AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 3RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 3RD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 121 3RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 121 3RD AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 121 3RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 3RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 3RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 121 3RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 121 3RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 121 3RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 121 3RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 3RD AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
