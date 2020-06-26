1200 102nd Avenue North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Featuring some of the largest apartment homes in Northeast St. Petersburg. Our spacious interiors were designed to enhance comfort and convenience. The community is tucked away in a tranquil lakeside setting amidst shopping, fine dining and entertainment. Relax in the Jacuzzi, enjoy a refreshing swim in one of our four swimming pools, or burn off calories in the fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-275, I-75, Tampa International Airport, Clearwater and downtown Tampa. Come home to the comfort you deserve, while surrounded by the conveniences you desire!