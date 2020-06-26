All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

1200 102nd Avenue North

1200 102nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1200 102nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Featuring some of the largest apartment homes in Northeast St. Petersburg. Our spacious interiors were designed to enhance comfort and convenience. The community is tucked away in a tranquil lakeside setting amidst shopping, fine dining and entertainment. Relax in the Jacuzzi, enjoy a refreshing swim in one of our four swimming pools, or burn off calories in the fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-275, I-75, Tampa International Airport, Clearwater and downtown Tampa. Come home to the comfort you deserve, while surrounded by the conveniences you desire!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 102nd Avenue North have any available units?
1200 102nd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 102nd Avenue North have?
Some of 1200 102nd Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 102nd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1200 102nd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 102nd Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 1200 102nd Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1200 102nd Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 1200 102nd Avenue North offers parking.
Does 1200 102nd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 102nd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 102nd Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 1200 102nd Avenue North has a pool.
Does 1200 102nd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1200 102nd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 102nd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 102nd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
