All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1182 8TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1182 8TH STREET N
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

1182 8TH STREET N

1182 8th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1182 8th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing restored St. Pete Bungalow - conveniently located between Historic Uptown Neighborhood and Crescent Lake, and just a few minutes walk to Downtown St. Pete. Gleaming hardwood floors (just refinished!), fireplace and original built-ins welcome you into the spacious living room. Large enclosed front porch gives extra space to relax. Kitchen features solid oak cabinets and new designer porcelain tile counter tops. Freshly painted throughout, Central heat and air, large fenced yard and detached garage. Washer dryer hook ups, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 8TH STREET N have any available units?
1182 8TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 8TH STREET N have?
Some of 1182 8TH STREET N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 8TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1182 8TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 8TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1182 8TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1182 8TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1182 8TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 1182 8TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1182 8TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 8TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1182 8TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1182 8TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1182 8TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 8TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 8TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus