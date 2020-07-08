1182 8TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing restored St. Pete Bungalow - conveniently located between Historic Uptown Neighborhood and Crescent Lake, and just a few minutes walk to Downtown St. Pete. Gleaming hardwood floors (just refinished!), fireplace and original built-ins welcome you into the spacious living room. Large enclosed front porch gives extra space to relax. Kitchen features solid oak cabinets and new designer porcelain tile counter tops. Freshly painted throughout, Central heat and air, large fenced yard and detached garage. Washer dryer hook ups, and so much more!