1182 25TH WAY N

Welcome home to Uptown Kenwood! Brand new, barely lived in, 3 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage townhouse that you will not want to miss. Centrally located, you can walk to Grand Central and just minutes to downtown and the beaches. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. All concrete block construction with a patio and deck that will overlook the heated pool to be completed in the coming months. Numerous upgrades include 8 foot doors, laminate floors, full overlay wood cabinets, and quartz counters. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a center island and opens to the dining and living areas. There is a guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor. The washer and dryer and water, sewer and trash are all included.