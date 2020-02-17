All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1182 25TH WAY N

1182 25th Way N · No Longer Available
Location

1182 25th Way N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to Uptown Kenwood! Brand new, barely lived in, 3 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage townhouse that you will not want to miss. Centrally located, you can walk to Grand Central and just minutes to downtown and the beaches. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. All concrete block construction with a patio and deck that will overlook the heated pool to be completed in the coming months. Numerous upgrades include 8 foot doors, laminate floors, full overlay wood cabinets, and quartz counters. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a center island and opens to the dining and living areas. There is a guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor. The washer and dryer and water, sewer and trash are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 25TH WAY N have any available units?
1182 25TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 25TH WAY N have?
Some of 1182 25TH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 25TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
1182 25TH WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 25TH WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 1182 25TH WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1182 25TH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 1182 25TH WAY N offers parking.
Does 1182 25TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 25TH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 25TH WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 1182 25TH WAY N has a pool.
Does 1182 25TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 1182 25TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 25TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 25TH WAY N has units with dishwashers.
