All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 117 34TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
117 34TH AVENUE N
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

117 34TH AVENUE N

117 34th Avenue NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

117 34th Avenue NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
North St. Petersburg Beautifully maintained home Welcomes you from the moment you enter. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage has alley access, as well as a half-circular front drive for your guests. The home has been updated throughout, Stainless appliances, including a wine cooler, Wolf Gas Cooking surface, granite countertops, porcelain flooring, custom window coverings to mention a few, a quiet rear enclosed Bonus room is perfect for unwinding at the end of the day. The Crisp Park boat ramp and Coffee Pot Park's are a short walk away. You may choose to Bike or walk @2.5 miles to Downtown St. Petersburg's many Treasures, including Restaurants, Shopping, Movies, Parks, Museums, Marinas and so much more. Live, Play, and Work in One of the top municipalities in the United States. A Minimum credit score of 600, along with references are required. A small pet may be considered. Call for your private viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 34TH AVENUE N have any available units?
117 34TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 34TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 117 34TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 34TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
117 34TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 34TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 34TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 117 34TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 117 34TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 117 34TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 34TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 34TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 117 34TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 117 34TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 117 34TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 117 34TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 34TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus