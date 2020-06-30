117 34TH AVENUE N

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

North St. Petersburg Beautifully maintained home Welcomes you from the moment you enter. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage has alley access, as well as a half-circular front drive for your guests. The home has been updated throughout, Stainless appliances, including a wine cooler, Wolf Gas Cooking surface, granite countertops, porcelain flooring, custom window coverings to mention a few, a quiet rear enclosed Bonus room is perfect for unwinding at the end of the day. The Crisp Park boat ramp and Coffee Pot Park's are a short walk away. You may choose to Bike or walk @2.5 miles to Downtown St. Petersburg's many Treasures, including Restaurants, Shopping, Movies, Parks, Museums, Marinas and so much more. Live, Play, and Work in One of the top municipalities in the United States. A Minimum credit score of 600, along with references are required. A small pet may be considered. Call for your private viewing today.