Amenities
1155 37th Ave N Available 05/22/20 Great 3/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER MAY 25***Call today to schedule an appointment to see this cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in the Magnolia Heights Neighborhood. Great location! Near shopping, downtown St. Pete, the beaches, and easy access to the interstate. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout-NO CARPET, 2-car carport, large yard w/shed, and kitchen appliances included!
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166
(RLNE3696407)