St. Petersburg, FL
1155 37th Ave N
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1155 37th Ave N

1155 37th Avenue North · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

1155 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
parking
1155 37th Ave N Available 05/22/20 Great 3/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER MAY 25***Call today to schedule an appointment to see this cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in the Magnolia Heights Neighborhood. Great location! Near shopping, downtown St. Pete, the beaches, and easy access to the interstate. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout-NO CARPET, 2-car carport, large yard w/shed, and kitchen appliances included!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE3696407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 37th Ave N have any available units?
1155 37th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 37th Ave N have?
Some of 1155 37th Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 37th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1155 37th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 37th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 37th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1155 37th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1155 37th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1155 37th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 37th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 37th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1155 37th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1155 37th Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 1155 37th Ave N has accessible units.
Does 1155 37th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 37th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

