Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport parking

1155 37th Ave N Available 05/22/20 Great 3/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER MAY 25***Call today to schedule an appointment to see this cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in the Magnolia Heights Neighborhood. Great location! Near shopping, downtown St. Pete, the beaches, and easy access to the interstate. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout-NO CARPET, 2-car carport, large yard w/shed, and kitchen appliances included!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing,

Please call 813-321-0166



