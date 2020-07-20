114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome at Banyan Bay on Little Bayou Tampa Bay, Open Floor Plan, Master Bedroom & Sitting Area, Bonus room, 2 Car Garage, Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Water Heater, Microwave Hood, Range, Refrigerator

Interior Features: Crown Molding, Eating Space In Kitchen, High Ceiling(s), Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Open Floorplan, Split Bedroom, Tray Ceiling(s), Walk-In Closet(s) Inside Laundry, Upscale home along with Community Features: Fishing, Gated Community, Irrigation-Reclaimed Water, Pool, Water Access, a Waterfront Complex. Minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg Dali and Museum of Fine Arts, Shopping, Restaurants and so much more. Exterior Features: French Doors, Balcony, Irrigation System, Patio And Porch Features: Covered, Deck, Patio, Porch,