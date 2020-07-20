All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE

114 Banyan Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Banyan Bay Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome at Banyan Bay on Little Bayou Tampa Bay, Open Floor Plan, Master Bedroom & Sitting Area, Bonus room, 2 Car Garage, Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Water Heater, Microwave Hood, Range, Refrigerator
Interior Features: Crown Molding, Eating Space In Kitchen, High Ceiling(s), Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Open Floorplan, Split Bedroom, Tray Ceiling(s), Walk-In Closet(s) Inside Laundry, Upscale home along with Community Features: Fishing, Gated Community, Irrigation-Reclaimed Water, Pool, Water Access, a Waterfront Complex. Minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg Dali and Museum of Fine Arts, Shopping, Restaurants and so much more. Exterior Features: French Doors, Balcony, Irrigation System, Patio And Porch Features: Covered, Deck, Patio, Porch,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE have any available units?
114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 BANYAN BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
