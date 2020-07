1133 14TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS IS A HARD TO COME BY OFFERING! THIS 4 BED 3 BATH 1+GARAGE HOME BUILT IN 2015 WILL MEET ALL OF YOUR CRITERIA! THE HOME FEATURES A CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW DESIGN IN A HIGHLY DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD. THE HOME IS ONLY A BIKE RIDE AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN ST. PETERSBURG. OTHER FEATURES OF THE HOME INCLUDE: FRONT PORCH, FORMAL DINING AND CASUAL DINING, GUEST BEDROOM ON 1ST FLOOR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, PORCELAIN WOOD PLANK LOOKING TILE ON 1ST FLOOR, LARGE PRIVACY FENCED YARD WITH DETACHED GARAGE, 42" WOOD CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERS, KITCHEN ISLAND, LOTS OF FIXTURE UPGRADES, UPGRADED TILE IN BATHS, WOODEN BLINDS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH TRAY CEILING, DOUBLE VANITY AND GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BATH, MASTER WALK IN CLOSET, LAUNDRY UPSTAIRS, 10FT CEILINGS, AND MORE...! PETS WELCOMED UPON OWNER APPROVAL.