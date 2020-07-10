All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1126 18th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1126 18th Ave N
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

1126 18th Ave N

1126 18th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1126 18th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Euclid Place - St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c88ce3102d ---- Available mid-July Tons of character in this 1926 POOL home in Euclid St Paul neighborhood with pool maintenance included. Two story home with large front porch has unique tropical landscaping with water features and a beautiful private, lush pool Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, UPDATED kitchen with granite, stainless appliances including a wine cooler. Black dishwasher integrates seamlessly into the espresso wood cabinets. Kitchen is open to dining room Separate office overlooking pool Full bath upstairs; half bath and indoor pool shower downstairs Detached oversized one car garage with washer/dryer left for tenant convenience (not warranted) Central air One small dog or cat OK with $200 per dog pet fee or $100 per cat pet fee. Current shot records, photo and renter\'s insurance for dogs. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license #, current shot records and have renter\'s insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 18th Ave N have any available units?
1126 18th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 18th Ave N have?
Some of 1126 18th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 18th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1126 18th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 18th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 18th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1126 18th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1126 18th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1126 18th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 18th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 18th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 1126 18th Ave N has a pool.
Does 1126 18th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1126 18th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 18th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 18th Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus