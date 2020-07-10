1126 18th Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c88ce3102d ---- Available mid-July Tons of character in this 1926 POOL home in Euclid St Paul neighborhood with pool maintenance included. Two story home with large front porch has unique tropical landscaping with water features and a beautiful private, lush pool Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, UPDATED kitchen with granite, stainless appliances including a wine cooler. Black dishwasher integrates seamlessly into the espresso wood cabinets. Kitchen is open to dining room Separate office overlooking pool Full bath upstairs; half bath and indoor pool shower downstairs Detached oversized one car garage with washer/dryer left for tenant convenience (not warranted) Central air One small dog or cat OK with $200 per dog pet fee or $100 per cat pet fee. Current shot records, photo and renter\'s insurance for dogs. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license #, current shot records and have renter\'s insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises