1120 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

MOVE IN and feel like you are on vacation every day in this breathtaking waterfront condo with a view located in the heart of Downtown St. Petersburg, North Shore & VINOY Park!



North Shore park is located across of building, enjoy playing tennis or the pool- Kayaking or jumping on a paddle board

Take a walk to Beach Drive within minutes boasting with amenities: upscale shopping and fine dinning, amazing restaurants, patios and rooftop bars. Along with local weekly events, movies and the museums



This large one bedroom one and half bath boasts with natural hardwood floors throughout, enjoy your next morning coffee inhaling the ocean air on the beautiful balcony. Rent includes one assigned parking spot

Feel free to bring your small pet too!