1101 42nd St N

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA corner lot home features a one-car garage in North St. Pete! Home features beautiful wood floors and built-in storage shelves, and an established lawn! Enjoy close access to the beach and a nice sized home with 1,238 sq ft of living space. The living/dining room combination plus an eat-in kitchen, an office or bonus room and a large master bedroom, two guest bedrooms and two full baths offer every convenience of comfort and close proximity to shopping malls, restaurants, and the Interstate. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: United Central

High school: St. Petersburg High School

Middle school: Tyrone Middle School

Elementary school: Mount Vernon Elementary School



