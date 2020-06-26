All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1101 42nd St N
1101 42nd St N

1101 42nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1101 42nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA corner lot home features a one-car garage in North St. Pete! Home features beautiful wood floors and built-in storage shelves, and an established lawn! Enjoy close access to the beach and a nice sized home with 1,238 sq ft of living space. The living/dining room combination plus an eat-in kitchen, an office or bonus room and a large master bedroom, two guest bedrooms and two full baths offer every convenience of comfort and close proximity to shopping malls, restaurants, and the Interstate. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: United Central
High school: St. Petersburg High School
Middle school: Tyrone Middle School
Elementary school: Mount Vernon Elementary School

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 42nd St N have any available units?
1101 42nd St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 42nd St N have?
Some of 1101 42nd St N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 42nd St N currently offering any rent specials?
1101 42nd St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 42nd St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 42nd St N is pet friendly.
Does 1101 42nd St N offer parking?
Yes, 1101 42nd St N offers parking.
Does 1101 42nd St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 42nd St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 42nd St N have a pool?
No, 1101 42nd St N does not have a pool.
Does 1101 42nd St N have accessible units?
No, 1101 42nd St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 42nd St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 42nd St N does not have units with dishwashers.

