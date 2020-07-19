All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

1074 23RD AVENUE N

1074 23rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1074 23rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION – WOOD LAWN. This Charming Home has Original Hardwood Floors. The Living Room Comes with a Wood Burning Fireplace. The Open Kitchen has Lots of Cabinets and a Gas Stove. The Dining Area Opens to Both the Kitchen & Living Room. The Master Bedroom has its Own Entry and a Remodeled Bath with Walk-in Shower. This Home has an Enclosed Front Porch as Well as an Enclosed Back Porch with Room for a Full-Size Washer & Dryer. The Large Back Yard is Fenced in with Alley Access and Parking Area. THE GARAGE IS NOT FOR TENANT USE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 23RD AVENUE N have any available units?
1074 23RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 23RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 1074 23RD AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 23RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1074 23RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 23RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1074 23RD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1074 23RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1074 23RD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1074 23RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1074 23RD AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 23RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1074 23RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1074 23RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1074 23RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 23RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1074 23RD AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
