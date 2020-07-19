1074 23RD AVENUE N

1074 23rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704 Greater Woodlawn
GREAT LOCATION – WOOD LAWN. This Charming Home has Original Hardwood Floors. The Living Room Comes with a Wood Burning Fireplace. The Open Kitchen has Lots of Cabinets and a Gas Stove. The Dining Area Opens to Both the Kitchen & Living Room. The Master Bedroom has its Own Entry and a Remodeled Bath with Walk-in Shower. This Home has an Enclosed Front Porch as Well as an Enclosed Back Porch with Room for a Full-Size Washer & Dryer. The Large Back Yard is Fenced in with Alley Access and Parking Area. THE GARAGE IS NOT FOR TENANT USE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
