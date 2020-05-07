106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE

Amenities
This beautiful home is ideally located on Snell Isle just one house from Brightwaters Blvd NE and just a short walk, or bike ride to the Historic Vinoy Golf Club. Cross over the Coffee Pot Bridge and you'll soon be in the heart of Old NE and just a few minutes from vibrant downtown St Petersburg. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, and the arts all within a 5 minute drive or 15 minute bike ride. This home has been meticulously updated and maintained. The kitchen and baths have been remodeled. There is a four season Florida Room that adds an additional 320 sq feet of living area. There is plenty of parking with a detached 2 car garage, and a one car porte-cochere. This is an ideal opportunity to live in one of St Petersburg's most prestigious neighborhoods. Available 2nd week of April