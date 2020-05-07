All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:28 AM

106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE

106 Giralda Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

106 Giralda Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This beautiful home is ideally located on Snell Isle just one house from Brightwaters Blvd NE and just a short walk, or bike ride to the Historic Vinoy Golf Club. Cross over the Coffee Pot Bridge and you'll soon be in the heart of Old NE and just a few minutes from vibrant downtown St Petersburg. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, and the arts all within a 5 minute drive or 15 minute bike ride. This home has been meticulously updated and maintained. The kitchen and baths have been remodeled. There is a four season Florida Room that adds an additional 320 sq feet of living area. There is plenty of parking with a detached 2 car garage, and a one car porte-cochere. This is an ideal opportunity to live in one of St Petersburg's most prestigious neighborhoods. Available 2nd week of April

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 GIRALDA BOULEVARD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
