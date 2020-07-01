105 12TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

St. Petersburg Old Northeast Brick Street Bungalow, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath Home with Build-In's, Stunning Original Hardwood Floors glisten throughout the home, The Living Area features an Electric Fireplace perfect for a brisk evening, with an Open floorplan to the Dining area as well. An Updated Master Bath with a Step-In Shower and Floating sink add a bit of modern updates to the convenience of this home. Relax on your Front Porch, or sit quietly on the screened-In Side porch. A detached garage will protect your vehicle from the sun and provides ample storage for golf clubs, bicycle or beach chairs. Walk to Downtown St. Petersburg, Museums, Shopping, Restaurants and so much more. Simply minutes from I-275, and St. Petersburg numerous amenities. Hurry this Beautiful home will not last.