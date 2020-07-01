All apartments in St. Petersburg
105 12TH AVENUE NE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

105 12TH AVENUE NE

105 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

105 12th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
St. Petersburg Old Northeast Brick Street Bungalow, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath Home with Build-In's, Stunning Original Hardwood Floors glisten throughout the home, The Living Area features an Electric Fireplace perfect for a brisk evening, with an Open floorplan to the Dining area as well. An Updated Master Bath with a Step-In Shower and Floating sink add a bit of modern updates to the convenience of this home. Relax on your Front Porch, or sit quietly on the screened-In Side porch. A detached garage will protect your vehicle from the sun and provides ample storage for golf clubs, bicycle or beach chairs. Walk to Downtown St. Petersburg, Museums, Shopping, Restaurants and so much more. Simply minutes from I-275, and St. Petersburg numerous amenities. Hurry this Beautiful home will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 12TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
105 12TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 12TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 105 12TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 12TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
105 12TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 12TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 105 12TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 105 12TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 105 12TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 105 12TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 12TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 12TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 105 12TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 105 12TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 105 12TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 105 12TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 12TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

