Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:09 AM

10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414

10265 Gandy Boulevard · (727) 492-5574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10265 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
trash valet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
trash valet
ATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 1st Floor 2-BD/2-BATH Condo in desirable ITOPIA Gated Community! Condo offers 2 master bedrooms in split floor-plan, with large living room & dining room separating both bedrooms. Condo is in excellent condition & very clean, fancy bathrooms & cute kitchen, also washer/dryer in the unit ... Your day can to start with a cup of coffee on the huge screened balcony ..
Youll enjoy 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, racquetball courts, spacious clubhouse, theater room, hot tub, fitness center & car wash area.
AVAILABLE FROM JUNE 10TH 2018.
$2,400 per month - furnished, the owner is paying for Internet, 75 channel cable and valet trash pick up. Water is up to $20 and electricity up to $50 included.

Any questions please call/text Alina 727-492-5574

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 have any available units?
10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 have?
Some of 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 currently offering any rent specials?
10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 pet-friendly?
No, 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 offer parking?
No, 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 does not offer parking.
Does 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 have a pool?
Yes, 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 has a pool.
Does 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 have accessible units?
No, 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 does not have accessible units.
Does 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414 does not have units with dishwashers.
