10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414

Amenities
ATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 1st Floor 2-BD/2-BATH Condo in desirable ITOPIA Gated Community! Condo offers 2 master bedrooms in split floor-plan, with large living room & dining room separating both bedrooms. Condo is in excellent condition & very clean, fancy bathrooms & cute kitchen, also washer/dryer in the unit ... Your day can to start with a cup of coffee on the huge screened balcony ..
Youll enjoy 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, racquetball courts, spacious clubhouse, theater room, hot tub, fitness center & car wash area.
AVAILABLE FROM JUNE 10TH 2018.
$2,400 per month - furnished, the owner is paying for Internet, 75 channel cable and valet trash pick up. Water is up to $20 and electricity up to $50 included.
Any questions please call/text Alina 727-492-5574