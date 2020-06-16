10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub internet access media room tennis court trash valet

ATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 1st Floor 2-BD/2-BATH Condo in desirable ITOPIA Gated Community! Condo offers 2 master bedrooms in split floor-plan, with large living room & dining room separating both bedrooms. Condo is in excellent condition & very clean, fancy bathrooms & cute kitchen, also washer/dryer in the unit ... Your day can to start with a cup of coffee on the huge screened balcony ..

Youll enjoy 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, racquetball courts, spacious clubhouse, theater room, hot tub, fitness center & car wash area.

AVAILABLE FROM JUNE 10TH 2018.

$2,400 per month - furnished, the owner is paying for Internet, 75 channel cable and valet trash pick up. Water is up to $20 and electricity up to $50 included.



Any questions please call/text Alina 727-492-5574