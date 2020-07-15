1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C

Amenities
Adorable 2/1 bungalow in Eulclid/St Paul area of St Pete - Adorable Two Bedroom One Bath Bungalow with Wood and Tile Floors throuught, Separate Dining Room or Den/Office, Remodeled Bathroom, Central Heat/Air, Patio, Stackable Full Size Washer/Dryer and Garage with Remote. Ideal location with Quick Access to 275, Resturants and Shopping
Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.
For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(727) 592-5673.
(RLNE5825671)