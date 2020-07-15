All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:11 AM

1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C

1024 16th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1024 16th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Euclid Place - St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 2/1 bungalow in Eulclid/St Paul area of St Pete - Adorable Two Bedroom One Bath Bungalow with Wood and Tile Floors throuught, Separate Dining Room or Den/Office, Remodeled Bathroom, Central Heat/Air, Patio, Stackable Full Size Washer/Dryer and Garage with Remote. Ideal location with Quick Access to 275, Resturants and Shopping

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(727) 592-5673.

(RLNE5825671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C have any available units?
1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C have?
Some of 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C currently offering any rent specials?
1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C is pet friendly.
Does 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C offer parking?
Yes, 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C offers parking.
Does 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C have a pool?
No, 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C does not have a pool.
Does 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C have accessible units?
No, 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 16TH AVE N UNIT C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus