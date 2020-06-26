10213 Dolce Vista Dr NE

Amenities

3 or 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Super Convenient location - This is super convenient to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, and is located in the beautiful community of Venetian Bay!!

This is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage townhouse. In addition, it has a 13 5 x 11 2 sitting room that has its own walk-in closet so it could be used as a 4th bedroom.

There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a half-bath downstairs. The rooms are all large, including the 12 8 x 13 11 kitchen and the 13 8 x 25 2 living room downstairs.

The master bedroom is 13 4 x 14 3 and has an additional 2 walk-in closets and a 8 2 x 10 6 master bathroom that features a deep tub for soaking and a separate shower.

The other two bedrooms are 10 2 x 14 3 and 10 x 14 3 respectively.

The downstairs is all solid surface flooring, while the stairway and upstairs are all warm carpeting.

There are HUGE storage areas in the multitude of closets inside, but if thats not enough, there is an attached storage room accessed from the back porch.

This is one of very few units in the whole complex that features its own 16 6 x 12 3 patio that overlooks a beautiful lake.

The community features a community pool, hot tub, and childrens play area that are included in the rental price.

