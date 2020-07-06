1001 19th Ave N

Amenities
LOCATION: Relax in this family-friendly and historic neighborhood of Euclid/St Pauls with quaint brick-lined streets. Just 3 blocks to Crescent Lake Park and 1 mile to vibrant downtown St Petersburg. Take advantage of the convenience of a short drive to the water without the hassle of being in a flood zone.
OUTSIDE: This bungalow style single-family home was built in 2006 with solid concrete block construction and removable hurricane shutters, making it low maintenance and energy-efficient. Backyard driveway fits 2 cars.
INSIDE: The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a standup shower and the guest suite has a private bath with full-sized tub - both master bedrooms have a double door closet. The 3rd bedroom has a single door closet. There’s also a bonus room in the back of the house that can be used as an office.
LEASE TERMS: Applications include a required background, credit & eviction check for $55 per person that will live in the home. First month and security deposit due at signing of 12-month lease. Cats and dogs are allowed for $50/month per animal. Utilities are not included in the rent.
CONTACT: Call Debbie Sandifer, Realtor, for showing: (727) 643-8898.