St. Petersburg, FL
1001 19th Ave N
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:17 AM

1001 19th Ave N

1001 19th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1001 19th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Euclid Place - St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest suite
LOCATION: Relax in this family-friendly and historic neighborhood of Euclid/St Pauls with quaint brick-lined streets. Just 3 blocks to Crescent Lake Park and 1 mile to vibrant downtown St Petersburg. Take advantage of the convenience of a short drive to the water without the hassle of being in a flood zone.
OUTSIDE: This bungalow style single-family home was built in 2006 with solid concrete block construction and removable hurricane shutters, making it low maintenance and energy-efficient. Backyard driveway fits 2 cars.
INSIDE: The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a standup shower and the guest suite has a private bath with full-sized tub - both master bedrooms have a double door closet. The 3rd bedroom has a single door closet. There’s also a bonus room in the back of the house that can be used as an office.
LEASE TERMS: Applications include a required background, credit & eviction check for $55 per person that will live in the home. First month and security deposit due at signing of 12-month lease. Cats and dogs are allowed for $50/month per animal. Utilities are not included in the rent.
CONTACT: Call Debbie Sandifer, Realtor, for showing: (727) 643-8898.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 19th Ave N have any available units?
1001 19th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 19th Ave N have?
Some of 1001 19th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 19th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1001 19th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 19th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 19th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1001 19th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1001 19th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1001 19th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 19th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 19th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1001 19th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1001 19th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1001 19th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 19th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 19th Ave N has units with dishwashers.

