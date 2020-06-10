All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

100 4TH AVENUE S

100 4th Street South · (727) 641-1162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
AVAILABLE 6/1. SHOWINGS START 5/12/2020 Resort style living in the Heart of Downtown St. Pete! The Madison Condominiums have so much to offer you must come see for yourself! Condo has been recently painted and new floors installed. Walk-in closet and full-sized washer/dryer within unit. Storage closet right outside your front door. Gated community with assigned under building parking spot. Recently resurfaced Infinity edge pool and spa, cabana settings, outdoor fireplace. Two BBQ grills, state of the art fitness center and outstanding newly remodeled community room. Full time on-site property management and maintenance staff. Walk or bike thru the Arts district to Tampa Bay's waterfront shopping, restaurants and theaters. Close to The University of South Florida, Albert Whitted Airport, The Rays Baseball and Rowdies Soccer fields, Bayfront & John Hopkins Hospital AND Beach Drive with tons of restaurants and bars. . Long term rent. Subject to application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
100 4TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 100 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
100 4TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 100 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 100 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 100 4TH AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 100 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 4TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 100 4TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 100 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 100 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 100 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 4TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
