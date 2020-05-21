All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:56 PM

3909 ETERNITY CIRCLE

3909 Eternity Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Eternity Circle, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Special: Receive $500 off October rent, with a lease starting by 10/15/2019!

This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room features gorgeous vinyl plank flooring. The master bathroom includes a garden tub and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

