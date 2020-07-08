Amenities

3411 Mallard Pond Blvd Available 02/11/19 4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Saint Cloud. - Home was built as the Mallard Pond community builders model, with many upgrades throughout! In addition to the 4 bedrooms & 2 baths, there is a bonus room with wood laminate floors large enough for a home office, playroom, or additional 5th bedroom. The home also features a large formal living room & dining room combination. The ceramic tiled kitchen sports stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, closet pantry, and kitchen island; opened to the large ceramic tiled family room. Double sliding glass doors lead to the back covered patio porch. Home situated on an oversized lot allowing for extra long driveway with pavers. Also, on a cul-de-sac so limited thru traffic. This one will go quickly.



Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner.

Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.



To schedule a showing, call Debbie Browning 407-908-9060.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $60.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



