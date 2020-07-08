All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3411 Mallard Pond Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3411 Mallard Pond Blvd

3411 Mallard Pond Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3411 Mallard Pond Boulevard, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Mallard Pond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3411 Mallard Pond Blvd Available 02/11/19 4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Saint Cloud. - Home was built as the Mallard Pond community builders model, with many upgrades throughout! In addition to the 4 bedrooms & 2 baths, there is a bonus room with wood laminate floors large enough for a home office, playroom, or additional 5th bedroom. The home also features a large formal living room & dining room combination. The ceramic tiled kitchen sports stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, closet pantry, and kitchen island; opened to the large ceramic tiled family room. Double sliding glass doors lead to the back covered patio porch. Home situated on an oversized lot allowing for extra long driveway with pavers. Also, on a cul-de-sac so limited thru traffic. This one will go quickly.

Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner.
Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.

To schedule a showing, call Debbie Browning 407-908-9060.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $60.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2794764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd have any available units?
3411 Mallard Pond Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd have?
Some of 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Mallard Pond Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd offer parking?
No, 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd have a pool?
No, 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Mallard Pond Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balcony
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus