St. Cloud, FL
15 LOUISIANA AVENUE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

15 LOUISIANA AVENUE

15 Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15 Louisiana Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COZY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT. $50 PER APPLICANT 18 & OVER. SEC DEP MINIMUM = 1 MONTH'S RENT. $20/MONTH AC FILTER DELIVERY. $250 DEP/FEE PER PET IF ALLOWED. $195 ADMIN/LEASE FEE IF APPROVED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE have any available units?
15 LOUISIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
15 LOUISIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
