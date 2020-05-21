All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1002 Florida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1002 Florida Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:15 PM

1002 Florida Avenue

1002 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1002 Florida Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Florida Avenue have any available units?
1002 Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1002 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue offer parking?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus