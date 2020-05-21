Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1002 Florida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1002 Florida Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:15 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1002 Florida Avenue
1002 Florida Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1002 Florida Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have any available units?
1002 Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
Is 1002 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Cloud
.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue offer parking?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Florida Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Florida Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
