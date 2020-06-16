5100 Volunteer Road

Amenities

tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities tennis court

Volunteer Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. REDUCED FOR QUICK OCCUPANCY!! Room to roam and then some. This wonderful spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is situated on 2.2 acres in very desirable Southwest Ranches. Among other uses, this properties private location and size is perfect for equestrian or horticulture. The home offers an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage. The property's many noteworthy features include brand new impact windows, fresh exterior paint, tennis court and no homeowners association. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582864 ]