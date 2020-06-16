All apartments in Southwest Ranches
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

5100 Volunteer Road

5100 Southwest 148th Avenue · (954) 993-4760
Location

5100 Southwest 148th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
tennis court
Volunteer Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. REDUCED FOR QUICK OCCUPANCY!! Room to roam and then some. This wonderful spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is situated on 2.2 acres in very desirable Southwest Ranches. Among other uses, this properties private location and size is perfect for equestrian or horticulture. The home offers an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage. The property's many noteworthy features include brand new impact windows, fresh exterior paint, tennis court and no homeowners association. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582864 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

