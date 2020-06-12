/
3 bedroom apartments
315 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Unit Available
5550 Southwest 130th Avenue
5550 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,299
2207 sqft
Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
12851 Luray Road
12851 Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL
Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
5100 Volunteer Road
5100 Southwest 148th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2284 sqft
Volunteer Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath pool home on one level in desirable Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 3.
1 Unit Available
14701 Luray Rd
14701 Luray Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL
Welcome to this GEM property in SW Ranches; Property has almost 2 acres of land fully fenced and 3,200 SqFt under AC. Main house is a 3/2 with separate Dining & Living/Family, updated kitchen & Baths, Porcelain floors throughout , Huge laundry room.
1 Unit Available
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.
1 Unit Available
5400 SW 182nd Ter
5400 Southwest 182nd Terrace, Southwest Ranches, FL
Amazing mini Mansion for rent !!!!!!! A MAJESTIC COLONIAL ESTATE" 2.67 ACRES TWO STORY SPACIOUS 4 BED +DEN+LOFT, W/4.5 BATHS . COMPLETELY FENCED. CIRCULAR ASPHALT PAVED DRIVEWAY &GRAND FORMAL ENTRY.GREAT ROOM OVERLOOKIN THE POOL&POND .
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Ranches
Verified
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified
Lakes of Western Pines
14 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Verified
$
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
16730 NW 15th St
16730 Northwest 15th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
Breathtaking 5/3 Pool Home on Cul-de-sac - Designer upgrades in every room. 100% remodeled. Wood flrs 1 & 2nd, granite, stainless steel appliances, island kit, buil-in kegarator, wine refrig., custom closets thru-out.
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3819 W Gardenia Ave
3819 West Gardenia Avenue, Weston, FL
Bright and spacious home with beautiful garden - Property Id: 268811 Stunning two story house that features an oversized, private bermed lot, ideal for entertaining. This 5/3.5 house boasts high ceilings and lots of windows.
1 Unit Available
3867 Tree Top Dr
3867 Tree Top Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing Townhouse in Courtyard- Weston - Property Id: 172608 Fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, floors, new appliances, AC and Water Heater, Townhouse in Safe Gated Community, CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRANCE, 1 CAR GARAGE, PAVED
Silver Lakes
1 Unit Available
17838 NW 15th Ct
17838 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
Newly remodeled beautiful lake//pool view home in Silverlakes in Pembroke Pines - Located in great Pembroke Pines area of Silverlakes, Treasure Sound division , an A+ school desired district , enjoying great view of the lake from its private
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
1613 NW 144th Way
1613 Northwest 144th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
YES!! FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This welcoming and amazing Single Family Home for rent in PEMBROKE FALLS.
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5214 SW 116th Ave
5214 SW 116th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1524 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
4318 Mahogany Ridge Dr
4318 Mahogany Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1542 sqft
Beautiful and specious one story house in the guarded gated community of "The Ridges". House has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, water view and 2 car garage. Excellent school district and close to major highways.
1 Unit Available
4148 FOREST DR.
4148 Forest Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1610 sqft
IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT TOWNHOUSE 3 BR 2.5 BATH, TILE FLOORS, PERGO FLOORING STAIRWAY AND BEDROOMS, COVERED GARAGE, SCREENED PATIO, PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY POOL IN GREAT GATED COMMUNITY. NEAR BEST SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY.
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.
Westfork
1 Unit Available
1872 NW 166th Ave
1872 Northwest 166th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
HUGE 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH HOME ON THE WATER IN PRESTIGIOUS PARKSIDE AT SPRING VALLEY*TILE FLOORS THRU OUT MAIN LIVING AREA*ALL BEDROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET*LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH TRAY CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS ROMAN TUB &
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.
Waverly
1 Unit Available
15840 Sedgewyck Cir S
15840 Sedgewyck Circle North, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1782 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL 3-BEDROOM 2-BATH POOL HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITIES IN DAVIE. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTING, AND BREAKFAST BAR.
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5234 SW 121st Ave
5234 Southwest 121st Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1350 sqft
Spacious townhome with 1 car garage in popular Phase V on the canal. Neutral colors throughout. Accordion shutters for full storm coverage. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet and dressing area.
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4325 West Whitewater Avenue
4325 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Weston FL is now available.
