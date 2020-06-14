Apartment List
175 Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL with garage

Southwest Ranches apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Ranches
Lakes of Western Pines
13 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.

Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5214 SW 116th Ave
5214 SW 116th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1524 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
4318 Mahogany Ridge Dr
4318 Mahogany Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1542 sqft
Beautiful and specious one story house in the guarded gated community of "The Ridges". House has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, water view and 2 car garage. Excellent school district and close to major highways.

1 Unit Available
4148 FOREST DR.
4148 Forest Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1610 sqft
IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT TOWNHOUSE 3 BR 2.5 BATH, TILE FLOORS, PERGO FLOORING STAIRWAY AND BEDROOMS, COVERED GARAGE, SCREENED PATIO, PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY POOL IN GREAT GATED COMMUNITY. NEAR BEST SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY.

1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.

Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5234 SW 121st Ave
5234 Southwest 121st Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1350 sqft
Spacious townhome with 1 car garage in popular Phase V on the canal. Neutral colors throughout. Accordion shutters for full storm coverage. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet and dressing area.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4325 West Whitewater Avenue
4325 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,225
3040 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Weston FL is now available.

1 Unit Available
3867 Tree Top Dr
3867 Tree Top Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing Townhouse in Courtyard- Weston - Property Id: 172608 Fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, floors, new appliances, AC and Water Heater, Townhouse in Safe Gated Community, CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRANCE, 1 CAR GARAGE, PAVED

Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
1613 NW 144th Way
1613 Northwest 144th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,165
YES!! FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This welcoming and amazing Single Family Home for rent in PEMBROKE FALLS.

Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
16730 NW 15th St
16730 Northwest 15th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Breathtaking 5/3 Pool Home on Cul-de-sac - Designer upgrades in every room. 100% remodeled. Wood flrs 1 & 2nd, granite, stainless steel appliances, island kit, buil-in kegarator, wine refrig., custom closets thru-out.

1 Unit Available
18891 Northwest 19th Street
18891 Northwest 19th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1375 sqft
LAKEFRONT 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CHAPEL TRAIL, PROFILE II SUBDIVISION. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEUTRAL PAINTED THROUGH OUT, CERAMIC TILE IN MAIN LIVING AREAS,AND COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL LAKE.

1 Unit Available
4128 Pine Ridge Ln
4128 Pine Ridge Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
SPACIOUS 2/2 CORNER VILLA LOCATED IN THE RIDGES NEAR MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND A RATED SCHOOLS IN WESTON. PROPERTY FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE SOCIAL AREAS AND CARPET ON BOTH BEDROOMS.

1 Unit Available
4280 Ironwood Ct
4280 Ironwood Court, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1390 sqft
RUN DONT WALK THIS WON"T LAST NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN HOME WITH MODERN KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3807 East Coquina Way
3807 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3646 sqft
East Coquina Way, Weston, FL 33332 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 Unit Available
3817 Heron Ridge Lane
3817 Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,499
4100 sqft
Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL 33331 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
17163 NW 23rd St
17163 Northwest 23rd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS LOCATED IN THE LANDINGS SUBDIVISION IN PEMBROKE ISLES. S/S APPLIANCES TILES ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND LAMINATED FLOORS UPSTAIRS. UNIT FRESHLY PAINTED.

Big Sky North
1 Unit Available
19343 SW 60th Ct
19343 Southwest 60th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
The GLENDALE in Laguna Isles-A True Family Home with 5 HUGE Bedrooms (One Downstairs with 1 FULL Bath as well) and 4 More UP! There is also a HUGE Upstairs Loft! A+ rated schools! - This Model Features a HUGE ISLAND Kitchen w/Granite Tops and 42"

1 Unit Available
3612 San Simeon Cir
3612 San Simeon Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ready for a new tenant! Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Will be installed before unit is occupied. Fabulous townhouse for rent close to Restaurants and Highways. "A" rated school district in Weston.

1 Unit Available
4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr
4321 Magnolia Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
This elegantly up-to-date 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in one of Weston's most desired gated communities offers gorgeous finishes with no expense spared throughout.

Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
17099 NW 20th St
17099 Northwest 20th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Gorgeous One Story Home - Prestigious Resort Community - 100% Remodeled -2,400 sq/ft with Designer Upgrades including designer kitchen cabinets, granite, moldings, stainless steel appliances, new a/c indoor-outdoor, accordion hurricane shutters, new

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3851 E coquina
3851 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful Home with LAKE VIEW, ONE floor only, 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths, LARGE family room, 3 car garage. Very nice split floor plan, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Master with large walk in closets.
City Guide for Southwest Ranches, FL

Southwest Ranches goes beyond the typical planned Florida community by creating a rural, equestrian friendly paradise right off of the Florida Everglades.

Love the thought of being by Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, but you're afraid of the stressful living these areas are known for? Do you also want to discover one of the few places in Florida that offers true rural living? Southwest Ranches is a heavily agricultural- based community in between these two big cities that is home to 7,345 people and so many horses that you'll almost want to ride everywhere. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Southwest Ranches, FL

Southwest Ranches apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

