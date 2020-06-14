130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL
Southwest Ranches goes beyond the typical planned Florida community by creating a rural, equestrian friendly paradise right off of the Florida Everglades.
Love the thought of being by Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, but you're afraid of the stressful living these areas are known for? Do you also want to discover one of the few places in Florida that offers true rural living? Southwest Ranches is a heavily agricultural- based community in between these two big cities that is home to 7,345 people and so many horses that you'll almost want to ride everywhere. See more
Finding an apartment in Southwest Ranches that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.