130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL

Southwest Ranches goes beyond the typical planned Florida community by creating a rural, equestrian friendly paradise right off of the Florida Everglades.

Love the thought of being by Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, but you're afraid of the stressful living these areas are known for? Do you also want to discover one of the few places in Florida that offers true rural living? Southwest Ranches is a heavily agricultural- based community in between these two big cities that is home to 7,345 people and so many horses that you'll almost want to ride everywhere. See more