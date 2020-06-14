Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL

Finding an apartment in Southwest Ranches that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5550 Southwest 130th Avenue
5550 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,299
2207 sqft
Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 Unit Available
12851 Luray Road
12851 Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,580
4218 sqft
Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
Lakes of Western Pines
13 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.

Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
12357 NW 12th Court
12357 Northwest 12th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1275 sqft
2BR 2BA Villa Rental in Flamingo Villas, a Guard Gated Community, Community Amenities, Close to CB Smith Park, Memorial Hospital and Beach, W/D included, Open Concept, Tile in Lower Level - Location, location, location.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3819 W Gardenia Ave
3819 West Gardenia Avenue, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2898 sqft
Bright and spacious home with beautiful garden - Property Id: 268811 Stunning two story house that features an oversized, private bermed lot, ideal for entertaining. This 5/3.5 house boasts high ceilings and lots of windows.

Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
1613 NW 144th Way
1613 Northwest 144th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,165
YES!! FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This welcoming and amazing Single Family Home for rent in PEMBROKE FALLS.

Westfork
1 Unit Available
1872 NW 166th Ave
1872 Northwest 166th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2239 sqft
HUGE 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH HOME ON THE WATER IN PRESTIGIOUS PARKSIDE AT SPRING VALLEY*TILE FLOORS THRU OUT MAIN LIVING AREA*ALL BEDROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET*LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH TRAY CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS ROMAN TUB &

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4325 West Whitewater Avenue
4325 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,225
3040 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Weston FL is now available.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3807 East Coquina Way
3807 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3646 sqft
East Coquina Way, Weston, FL 33332 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 Unit Available
3817 Heron Ridge Lane
3817 Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,499
4100 sqft
Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL 33331 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4400 E Seneca Ave
4400 Seneca Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ultra modern house for rent in the unique and prestigious Isles at Weston. Kitchen features a huge quartz island with a seating area and top of the line appliances that include a Smart Samsung Connect refrigerator.
35 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1466 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1335 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Pembroke Lakes South
16 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Lagomar
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Arrowhead Condominiums
6 Units Available
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Lakeshore at University Park
5 Units Available
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
16 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
City Guide for Southwest Ranches, FL

Southwest Ranches goes beyond the typical planned Florida community by creating a rural, equestrian friendly paradise right off of the Florida Everglades.

Love the thought of being by Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, but you're afraid of the stressful living these areas are known for? Do you also want to discover one of the few places in Florida that offers true rural living? Southwest Ranches is a heavily agricultural- based community in between these two big cities that is home to 7,345 people and so many horses that you'll almost want to ride everywhere. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Southwest Ranches, FL

Finding an apartment in Southwest Ranches that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

