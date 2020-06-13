Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

299 Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
12851 Luray Road
12851 Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,580
4218 sqft
Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath pool home on one level in desirable Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 3.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
14701 Luray Rd
14701 Luray Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,100
Welcome to this GEM property in SW Ranches; Property has almost 2 acres of land fully fenced and 3,200 SqFt under AC. Main house is a 3/2 with separate Dining & Living/Family, updated kitchen & Baths, Porcelain floors throughout , Huge laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5400 SW 182nd Ter
5400 Southwest 182nd Terrace, Southwest Ranches, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Amazing mini Mansion for rent !!!!!!! A MAJESTIC COLONIAL ESTATE" 2.67 ACRES TWO STORY SPACIOUS 4 BED +DEN+LOFT, W/4.5 BATHS . COMPLETELY FENCED. CIRCULAR ASPHALT PAVED DRIVEWAY &GRAND FORMAL ENTRY.GREAT ROOM OVERLOOKIN THE POOL&POND .
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Ranches
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakes of Western Pines
14 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5214 SW 116th Ave
5214 SW 116th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1524 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4318 Mahogany Ridge Dr
4318 Mahogany Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1542 sqft
Beautiful and specious one story house in the guarded gated community of "The Ridges". House has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, water view and 2 car garage. Excellent school district and close to major highways.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4148 FOREST DR.
4148 Forest Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1610 sqft
IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT TOWNHOUSE 3 BR 2.5 BATH, TILE FLOORS, PERGO FLOORING STAIRWAY AND BEDROOMS, COVERED GARAGE, SCREENED PATIO, PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY POOL IN GREAT GATED COMMUNITY. NEAR BEST SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westfork
1 Unit Available
1872 NW 166th Ave
1872 Northwest 166th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2239 sqft
HUGE 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH HOME ON THE WATER IN PRESTIGIOUS PARKSIDE AT SPRING VALLEY*TILE FLOORS THRU OUT MAIN LIVING AREA*ALL BEDROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET*LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH TRAY CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS ROMAN TUB &

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2573 Lakeview Ct
2573 Lakeview Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4325 West Whitewater Avenue
4325 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,225
3040 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Weston FL is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
16730 NW 15th St
16730 Northwest 15th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Breathtaking 5/3 Pool Home on Cul-de-sac - Designer upgrades in every room. 100% remodeled. Wood flrs 1 & 2nd, granite, stainless steel appliances, island kit, buil-in kegarator, wine refrig., custom closets thru-out.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
12357 NW 12th Court
12357 Northwest 12th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1275 sqft
2BR 2BA Villa Rental in Flamingo Villas, a Guard Gated Community, Community Amenities, Close to CB Smith Park, Memorial Hospital and Beach, W/D included, Open Concept, Tile in Lower Level - Location, location, location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3867 Tree Top Dr
3867 Tree Top Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing Townhouse in Courtyard- Weston - Property Id: 172608 Fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, floors, new appliances, AC and Water Heater, Townhouse in Safe Gated Community, CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRANCE, 1 CAR GARAGE, PAVED

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Lakes
1 Unit Available
17838 NW 15th Ct
17838 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2854 sqft
Newly remodeled beautiful lake//pool view home in Silverlakes in Pembroke Pines - Located in great Pembroke Pines area of Silverlakes, Treasure Sound division , an A+ school desired district , enjoying great view of the lake from its private

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
1613 NW 144th Way
1613 Northwest 144th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,165
YES!! FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This welcoming and amazing Single Family Home for rent in PEMBROKE FALLS.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
18891 Northwest 19th Street
18891 Northwest 19th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1375 sqft
LAKEFRONT 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CHAPEL TRAIL, PROFILE II SUBDIVISION. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEUTRAL PAINTED THROUGH OUT, CERAMIC TILE IN MAIN LIVING AREAS,AND COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL LAKE.

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
3817 Heron Ridge Lane
3817 Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,499
4100 sqft
Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL 33331 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Southwest Ranches, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Southwest Ranches renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

