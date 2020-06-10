7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S

Amenities

BAY ISLAND - GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! A beautiful, panoramic view of the open water from your patio. One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit in the well placed Yorktown building. Completely furnished, a turnkey operation. No stairs to climb, no elevator to wait for, just steps from your carport. Walk off your patio and you are on a mile and a half walkway along the open water. It doesn't get any better. A first class clubhouse, completely renovated. Play tennis? 4 lighted tennis courts, 6 heated pools, tiki huts surrounded by 6 gas grills. Enjoy your dinner while you watch the boats sail in & out of the marina. An onsite social director that plans many various trips & cruises. All this close to our beautiful St. Pete beaches & minutes to the St. Petersburg downtown fine restaurants, shopping & waterfront. An exciting lifestyle waiting for you!