Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S

7910 Sun Island Drive South · (727) 542-6693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7910 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
BAY ISLAND - GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! A beautiful, panoramic view of the open water from your patio. One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit in the well placed Yorktown building. Completely furnished, a turnkey operation. No stairs to climb, no elevator to wait for, just steps from your carport. Walk off your patio and you are on a mile and a half walkway along the open water. It doesn't get any better. A first class clubhouse, completely renovated. Play tennis? 4 lighted tennis courts, 6 heated pools, tiki huts surrounded by 6 gas grills. Enjoy your dinner while you watch the boats sail in & out of the marina. An onsite social director that plans many various trips & cruises. All this close to our beautiful St. Pete beaches & minutes to the St. Petersburg downtown fine restaurants, shopping & waterfront. An exciting lifestyle waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S have any available units?
7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S have?
Some of 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S does offer parking.
Does 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
