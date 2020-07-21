All apartments in Seminole County
845 BELLES FERRY LOOP
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

845 BELLES FERRY LOOP

845 Belles Ferry Loop · No Longer Available
Location

845 Belles Ferry Loop, Seminole County, FL 32771
Savannah Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Location, Location, Location!! This is a must see 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom beautiful townhome! Gated community, with a community pool and all exterior maintenance included in rent. Easy, maintenance free living at its finest, close to all major highways, and Lake Mary restaurants and nightlife. Quiet community, features a beautiful 2 story townhome with a 2 car garage! What else could you ask for...Well maybe a Theatre Style loft upstairs? You got it, along with ample space to enjoy this beautiful, updated home. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP have any available units?
845 BELLES FERRY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP have?
Some of 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
845 BELLES FERRY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP offers parking.
Does 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP has a pool.
Does 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 BELLES FERRY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
