845 BELLES FERRY LOOP

Amenities
Location, Location, Location!! This is a must see 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom beautiful townhome! Gated community, with a community pool and all exterior maintenance included in rent. Easy, maintenance free living at its finest, close to all major highways, and Lake Mary restaurants and nightlife. Quiet community, features a beautiful 2 story townhome with a 2 car garage! What else could you ask for...Well maybe a Theatre Style loft upstairs? You got it, along with ample space to enjoy this beautiful, updated home. Call today to schedule your private showing!