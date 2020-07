Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Oviedo home for rent! 5 bedroom, 2 bath tucked away with privacy in this small community! Great views of the conservation land and pond. New painting and flooring recently installed. Must have credit score over 640 and make 3x monthly rent in income per month. Owner is requesting first months rent, last months rent and deposit. No co-signers. Property will be available after June 17th.