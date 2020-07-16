All apartments in Seminole County
5600 Sand Crane Cove

5600 Sand Crane Cove · (407) 897-5400
Location

5600 Sand Crane Cove, Seminole County, FL 32765
Aloma Woods

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5600 Sand Crane Cove · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEW VACANCY! Desirable gated community in Oviedo!! Beautiful one story 4 bed 2ba home available to move in July 2020!! - NEW VACANCY!!!

Rent: $2,150 Deposit: $2,150

4 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 2 car garage one story home- Corner Lot on Cal-de-sac.

Nice open entry as soon as you walk in. All tile floors and laminate floors in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances.

Updated guest bath with beautiful vanity.

Gated community with two pond areas to enjoy. Fenced backyard. Screened porch. Lots of natural light.

Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care.

Washer and dryer connection ONLY - Tenant brings washer and dryer.

Conveniently located Close to 417, Wal-Mart, Khole's, Target, and Oviedo Mall.

This home is currently tenant occupied, so showing by appointment only.
CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of this beautiful home today! Please do not disturb tenants!!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Evans
Middle - Tuskawilla
High - Lake Howell
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Sand Crane Cove have any available units?
5600 Sand Crane Cove has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5600 Sand Crane Cove have?
Some of 5600 Sand Crane Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Sand Crane Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Sand Crane Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Sand Crane Cove pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Sand Crane Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5600 Sand Crane Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Sand Crane Cove offers parking.
Does 5600 Sand Crane Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 Sand Crane Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Sand Crane Cove have a pool?
No, 5600 Sand Crane Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Sand Crane Cove have accessible units?
No, 5600 Sand Crane Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Sand Crane Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Sand Crane Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Sand Crane Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Sand Crane Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
