5600 Sand Crane Cove

NEW VACANCY! Desirable gated community in Oviedo!! Beautiful one story 4 bed 2ba home available to move in July 2020!! - NEW VACANCY!!!



Rent: $2,150 Deposit: $2,150



4 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 2 car garage one story home- Corner Lot on Cal-de-sac.



Nice open entry as soon as you walk in. All tile floors and laminate floors in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances.



Updated guest bath with beautiful vanity.



Gated community with two pond areas to enjoy. Fenced backyard. Screened porch. Lots of natural light.



Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care.



Washer and dryer connection ONLY - Tenant brings washer and dryer.



Conveniently located Close to 417, Wal-Mart, Khole's, Target, and Oviedo Mall.



This home is currently tenant occupied, so showing by appointment only.

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of this beautiful home today! Please do not disturb tenants!!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Evans

Middle - Tuskawilla

High - Lake Howell

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



No Pets Allowed



