All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 532 Brightview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
532 Brightview Dr
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:06 PM

532 Brightview Dr

532 Brightview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

532 Brightview Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has a spacious layout, with a separate living room and dining room. An open kitchen with eat in area. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The home has fresh paint and new tile floors throughout. It has a large screened porch and a fenced in backyard. Great location, minutes from I-4, 417 and local shopping and dining!!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Brightview Dr have any available units?
532 Brightview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 532 Brightview Dr have?
Some of 532 Brightview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Brightview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
532 Brightview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Brightview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Brightview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 532 Brightview Dr offer parking?
No, 532 Brightview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 532 Brightview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Brightview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Brightview Dr have a pool?
No, 532 Brightview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 532 Brightview Dr have accessible units?
No, 532 Brightview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Brightview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Brightview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Brightview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 Brightview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach