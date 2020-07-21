532 Brightview Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has a spacious layout, with a separate living room and dining room. An open kitchen with eat in area. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The home has fresh paint and new tile floors throughout. It has a large screened porch and a fenced in backyard. Great location, minutes from I-4, 417 and local shopping and dining!!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.