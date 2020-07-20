All apartments in Seminole County
529 Walnut Grove Place
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

529 Walnut Grove Place

529 Walnut Grove Place · No Longer Available
Location

529 Walnut Grove Place, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 in Stillwater - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath home close to UCF and Research Park! Enjoy a large screened-in porch with peaceful view. Open kitchen, separate dining and living room, family room with cozy fireplace. You will find yourself living in tranquility, surrounded by a park, shopping and restaurants. This beautiful, partially fenced-in home has glossy tiled floors throughout, ceiling fans in the living and bedrooms, washer and dryer, security system with monitoring included! There is 2,258 total square feet, with 1,804 square feet under air.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE4588094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Walnut Grove Place have any available units?
529 Walnut Grove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 529 Walnut Grove Place have?
Some of 529 Walnut Grove Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Walnut Grove Place currently offering any rent specials?
529 Walnut Grove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Walnut Grove Place pet-friendly?
No, 529 Walnut Grove Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 529 Walnut Grove Place offer parking?
Yes, 529 Walnut Grove Place offers parking.
Does 529 Walnut Grove Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Walnut Grove Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Walnut Grove Place have a pool?
No, 529 Walnut Grove Place does not have a pool.
Does 529 Walnut Grove Place have accessible units?
No, 529 Walnut Grove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Walnut Grove Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Walnut Grove Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Walnut Grove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Walnut Grove Place does not have units with air conditioning.
