529 Walnut Grove Place

3/2 in Stillwater - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath home close to UCF and Research Park! Enjoy a large screened-in porch with peaceful view. Open kitchen, separate dining and living room, family room with cozy fireplace. You will find yourself living in tranquility, surrounded by a park, shopping and restaurants. This beautiful, partially fenced-in home has glossy tiled floors throughout, ceiling fans in the living and bedrooms, washer and dryer, security system with monitoring included! There is 2,258 total square feet, with 1,804 square feet under air.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



