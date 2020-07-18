All apartments in Seminole County
Seminole County, FL
5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1
5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1

5035 Shorewood Landing Lane · (321) 274-2496
Location

5035 Shorewood Landing Lane, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1400 per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision. This property is close to the community pool. This 2 bdrms , 2.5 bath features a huge 2 Master Suite, Spacious kitchen, single car garage, spacious rooms, upgrade flooring through the home, customized front entrance additional beautiful pavers for extra driveway parking as well as making it a one of a kind beautiful entrances in the community, microwave, ceiling fans and all appliances are included.
This spacious town home has a super location, only minutes from UCF, Oviedo Town Center, Winter Park, and easy access to 417, UCF, Research Pkwy. Community Pool and 1 Community Playground, fitness trail equipment around the large pond with gorgeous lighted fountain, has a cozy cabana area, mailbox kiosk area with second pond was beautiful fountain. No Pets No Smoking; Application Fee is $35 per applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the residency. Security Deposit $1400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 have any available units?
5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 have?
Some of 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 offers parking.
Does 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 has a pool.
Does 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 have accessible units?
No, 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1 has units with air conditioning.
