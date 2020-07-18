5035 Shorewood Landing Lane - 5035- 1

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1400 per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision. This property is close to the community pool. This 2 bdrms , 2.5 bath features a huge 2 Master Suite, Spacious kitchen, single car garage, spacious rooms, upgrade flooring through the home, customized front entrance additional beautiful pavers for extra driveway parking as well as making it a one of a kind beautiful entrances in the community, microwave, ceiling fans and all appliances are included.

This spacious town home has a super location, only minutes from UCF, Oviedo Town Center, Winter Park, and easy access to 417, UCF, Research Pkwy. Community Pool and 1 Community Playground, fitness trail equipment around the large pond with gorgeous lighted fountain, has a cozy cabana area, mailbox kiosk area with second pond was beautiful fountain. No Pets No Smoking; Application Fee is $35 per applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the residency. Security Deposit $1400