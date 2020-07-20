4457 Steed Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will want to see this well maintained 4/3 pool house in the desirable community of Kings Cove. As soon as you pull up to this house, you will notice it sits at the end of a cul de sac with an extra long driveway, lush green grass, paved porch, and the perfect amount of plants. Once you walk into the home the open living space with vaulted ceilings invites you in with a formal dining room on your right, sitting room on your left which over flows into your over sized family room. The eat in kitchen boasts plenty of counter space where you can view your over-sized covered patio, screened in pool, and backyard. All four bedrooms are spacious, great sized closets, and three full bathrooms perfectly laid out in the home. Close to the 417, Red Bug Lake Rd., and plenty of shopping and restaurants within minutes.



Listing Courtesy Of METRO CITY REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.