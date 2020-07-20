All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 4457 Steed Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
4457 Steed Terrace
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:54 PM

4457 Steed Terrace

4457 Steed Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4457 Steed Terrace, Seminole County, FL 32792

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will want to see this well maintained 4/3 pool house in the desirable community of Kings Cove. As soon as you pull up to this house, you will notice it sits at the end of a cul de sac with an extra long driveway, lush green grass, paved porch, and the perfect amount of plants. Once you walk into the home the open living space with vaulted ceilings invites you in with a formal dining room on your right, sitting room on your left which over flows into your over sized family room. The eat in kitchen boasts plenty of counter space where you can view your over-sized covered patio, screened in pool, and backyard. All four bedrooms are spacious, great sized closets, and three full bathrooms perfectly laid out in the home. Close to the 417, Red Bug Lake Rd., and plenty of shopping and restaurants within minutes.

Listing Courtesy Of METRO CITY REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4457 Steed Terrace have any available units?
4457 Steed Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 4457 Steed Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4457 Steed Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4457 Steed Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4457 Steed Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4457 Steed Terrace offer parking?
No, 4457 Steed Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4457 Steed Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4457 Steed Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4457 Steed Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4457 Steed Terrace has a pool.
Does 4457 Steed Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4457 Steed Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4457 Steed Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4457 Steed Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4457 Steed Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4457 Steed Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach