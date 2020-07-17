3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

Available July 1st --- 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom with 1-car garage townhouse, offers almost 1500 sq ft of heated living space in the coveted gated community of Heritage Commons. Newer and modern stainless appliances, open floor plan with tiled main living areas downstairs, and carpeted bedrooms upstairs. This rental includes washer and dryer located on the second floor. Gated community offers a pool, playground, dog park and pond. Great seminole county schools and centrally located to shopping, including Walmart, CVC, Publix and best restaurants in the area.