Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN

3940 White Birch Run · No Longer Available
Location

3940 White Birch Run, Seminole County, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available July 1st --- 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom with 1-car garage townhouse, offers almost 1500 sq ft of heated living space in the coveted gated community of Heritage Commons. Newer and modern stainless appliances, open floor plan with tiled main living areas downstairs, and carpeted bedrooms upstairs. This rental includes washer and dryer located on the second floor. Gated community offers a pool, playground, dog park and pond. Great seminole county schools and centrally located to shopping, including Walmart, CVC, Publix and best restaurants in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN have any available units?
3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN have?
Some of 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN currently offering any rent specials?
3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN is pet friendly.
Does 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN offer parking?
Yes, 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN offers parking.
Does 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN have a pool?
Yes, 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN has a pool.
Does 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN have accessible units?
No, 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3940 WHITE BIRCH RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
