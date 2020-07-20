All apartments in Seminole County
392 Morning Glory Drive
392 Morning Glory Drive

392 Morning Glory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

392 Morning Glory Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LAKE MARY HOME / LAWN CARE INCLUDED - Move right into this updated 3/2 home and live in a community that is one of the best towns for families. New roof 2015, new windows, stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and baths, glass tile back-splash in kitchen. No carpet - easy care ceramic tile and laminate. Spacious Great Room, separate dining room. Bonus Room is perfect for office, home gym or playroom. Huge fenced backyard backs to the Cross Seminole Trail. No rear neighbors. Large master bedroom with high ceilings and large walk in closet. Lawn care is included. Easy access to I-4, SR417, shops and many restaurants in the Lake Mary area. To view this home contact Mo at 407-571-1441.

(RLNE3943139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 Morning Glory Drive have any available units?
392 Morning Glory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 392 Morning Glory Drive have?
Some of 392 Morning Glory Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 Morning Glory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
392 Morning Glory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 Morning Glory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 392 Morning Glory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 392 Morning Glory Drive offer parking?
No, 392 Morning Glory Drive does not offer parking.
Does 392 Morning Glory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 392 Morning Glory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 Morning Glory Drive have a pool?
No, 392 Morning Glory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 392 Morning Glory Drive have accessible units?
No, 392 Morning Glory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 392 Morning Glory Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 392 Morning Glory Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 392 Morning Glory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 392 Morning Glory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
