392 Morning Glory Drive

LAKE MARY HOME / LAWN CARE INCLUDED - Move right into this updated 3/2 home and live in a community that is one of the best towns for families. New roof 2015, new windows, stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and baths, glass tile back-splash in kitchen. No carpet - easy care ceramic tile and laminate. Spacious Great Room, separate dining room. Bonus Room is perfect for office, home gym or playroom. Huge fenced backyard backs to the Cross Seminole Trail. No rear neighbors. Large master bedroom with high ceilings and large walk in closet. Lawn care is included. Easy access to I-4, SR417, shops and many restaurants in the Lake Mary area. To view this home contact Mo at 407-571-1441.



(RLNE3943139)