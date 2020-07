Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center parking garage

Townhouse in the desirable Ashford Park. Great floor plan with Cherry wood laminate flooring in living room area. Eat in kitchen with maple cabinets with top molding, stainless appliances, pendent lighting over breakfast bar. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, laundry area, 2 full baths. Master bedroom and other 2 bedrooms with laminate wood floor. Master bathroom has shower, no tub and 2nd bathroom with tub. Easy access shopping, restaurants, business centers, UCF, and major highways.