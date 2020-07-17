2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Lake Mary: 1 bed/1 bath-Gated community - HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! AVAILABLE DECEMBER 20th! Wonderful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on 2nd floor featuring a balcony with view of pool and tennis courts. The interior offers a kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area, plus an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. Great Location! Convenient to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and major roads.

Popular gated Lake Mary community has a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and tennis courts.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

Gated Community

2nd floor unit

All appliances-no microwave

Breakfast bar

Closet pantry

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility with washer and dryer

Volume ceiling with fans

Carpet and Vinyl flooring

Balcony with view of pool and tennis courts

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PRCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 Current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE3550188)