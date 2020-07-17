All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202

2524 Grassy Point Drive · (407) 682-8673 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2524 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lake Mary: 1 bed/1 bath-Gated community - HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! AVAILABLE DECEMBER 20th! Wonderful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on 2nd floor featuring a balcony with view of pool and tennis courts. The interior offers a kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area, plus an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. Great Location! Convenient to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and major roads.
Popular gated Lake Mary community has a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and tennis courts.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
Gated Community
2nd floor unit
All appliances-no microwave
Breakfast bar
Closet pantry
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility with washer and dryer
Volume ceiling with fans
Carpet and Vinyl flooring
Balcony with view of pool and tennis courts
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PRCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 Current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3550188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have any available units?
2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have?
Some of 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 offer parking?
No, 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 does not offer parking.
Does 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have a pool?
Yes, 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 has a pool.
Does 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have accessible units?
Yes, 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 has accessible units.
Does 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2524 Grassy Point Dr. #202?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity