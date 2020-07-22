All apartments in Seminole County
2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR

2522 Northumbria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Northumbria Drive, Seminole County, FL 32771

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This spacious 4/3 with an office is located in the guard gated community of Buckingham Estates. The home has been painted in a neutral color. It has a very spacious floor plan with hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and all the bedrooms. The Kitchen and bathrooms have tile floors. The kitchen has upgraded counter tops and cabinets. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a very large walk in closet. Master Bathroom has a garden tub with Jacuzzi jets and an oversized stand-up shower. There is a separate living and dining room. The large screened in patio has outdoor carpet, and is perfect for relaxing on nice days. The home has a 3 car garage and a large laundry room. Tons of storage throughout the home. Great high end community with community pool just minutes from I-4 and 417. Close to local shopping, dining, and entertainment.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR have any available units?
2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR have?
Some of 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR offers parking.
Does 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR have a pool?
Yes, 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR has a pool.
Does 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR have accessible units?
No, 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
