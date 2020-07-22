2522 NORTHUMBRIA DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This spacious 4/3 with an office is located in the guard gated community of Buckingham Estates. The home has been painted in a neutral color. It has a very spacious floor plan with hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and all the bedrooms. The Kitchen and bathrooms have tile floors. The kitchen has upgraded counter tops and cabinets. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a very large walk in closet. Master Bathroom has a garden tub with Jacuzzi jets and an oversized stand-up shower. There is a separate living and dining room. The large screened in patio has outdoor carpet, and is perfect for relaxing on nice days. The home has a 3 car garage and a large laundry room. Tons of storage throughout the home. Great high end community with community pool just minutes from I-4 and 417. Close to local shopping, dining, and entertainment.



