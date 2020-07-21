2464 Grand Teton Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool tennis court

Desirable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located in the heart of Winter Park, gated community. - PENDING - Nicely appointed condo in Cedarwood Village. Features include central heat/ac, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, full size washer/dryer, tile & Oak floors, 15' ceilings in living room/tract lighting, wet bar, wb fireplace, screen porch,

2 skylights in living room, ADT alarm system monitoring not included, Pool and tennis courts on property, 2 parking spaces in front of unit. Owner prefers no pets. Application fee also required by association, $75.00 each, Olde Town Brokers application fee is $50.00. Approval takes between 7 to 14 business days. Common area deposit $150.00. Owner prefers no pet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1832697)