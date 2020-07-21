All apartments in Seminole County
Seminole County, FL
2464 Grand Teton Circle
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

2464 Grand Teton Circle

2464 Grand Teton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2464 Grand Teton Circle, Seminole County, FL 32792

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
tennis court
Desirable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located in the heart of Winter Park, gated community. - PENDING - Nicely appointed condo in Cedarwood Village. Features include central heat/ac, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, full size washer/dryer, tile & Oak floors, 15' ceilings in living room/tract lighting, wet bar, wb fireplace, screen porch,
2 skylights in living room, ADT alarm system monitoring not included, Pool and tennis courts on property, 2 parking spaces in front of unit. Owner prefers no pets. Application fee also required by association, $75.00 each, Olde Town Brokers application fee is $50.00. Approval takes between 7 to 14 business days. Common area deposit $150.00. Owner prefers no pet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1832697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 Grand Teton Circle have any available units?
2464 Grand Teton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2464 Grand Teton Circle have?
Some of 2464 Grand Teton Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Grand Teton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Grand Teton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Grand Teton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2464 Grand Teton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2464 Grand Teton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2464 Grand Teton Circle offers parking.
Does 2464 Grand Teton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2464 Grand Teton Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Grand Teton Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2464 Grand Teton Circle has a pool.
Does 2464 Grand Teton Circle have accessible units?
No, 2464 Grand Teton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Grand Teton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2464 Grand Teton Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2464 Grand Teton Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2464 Grand Teton Circle has units with air conditioning.
