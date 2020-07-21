All apartments in Seminole County
240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:00 AM

240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE

240 Villa Di Este Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

240 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Stunning 2/2 located in the gated side of Notting Hill. Unit is upgraded with granite, stainless steel appliances, and wood floors. The Notting Hill community features luxury amenities including - Grand 11,000 Sq Ft Club House - 2 Story upscale fitness center - Two resort-style pools with cabanas and SPA - Billiard room, bar, and study - Aerobic / Yoga room - Tennis court. A must see! Perfect location minutes from i-4 and 417, local shopping, and dining.

Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE have any available units?
240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE have?
Some of 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
