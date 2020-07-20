Amenities

209 Southern Magnolia Ln Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL! - 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL. Near Lake Mary! This gorgeous four bedroom home is located in the exclusive Berington Club. Berington Club is located in Northwest Seminole County in Sanford, FL near Heathrow and Lake Mary FL. This home features tile in the foyer, family room, nook, kitchen and laundry room, and carpet in living room, dining room and master bedroom. The other three bedrooms and hallway are a nice wood laminate flooring. Great split floor plan with extra large family room. The kitchen has a island and a desk area, and a glass top range. The pool has a safety fence, and looks out to the large back yard. The oversized 2 car garage has room for storage along with two full sized vehicles. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY!!!!



